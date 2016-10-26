» 
3 Months More in SCHENGEN

extend the temporary border controls which the countries in Schengen area such as Germany, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Norway applied 3 months more.

            The UE commission offered to extend the temporary border controls lasting between some countries in Schengen area for 3 months. The UE announced its proposal which will give the opportunity to be able to extend the temporary border controls which the countries in Schengen area such as Germany, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Norway applied 3 months more.
           

             If the UE Council approve the proposal, the temporary border controls applied in Austria’s Hungary and Slovenia land border, Germany’s Austria land border, Denmark’s Germany land border and at the ports, Sweden's harbor and bridges, Norway’s ports connected to Denmark, Germany and Sweden will continue for 3 months more. The UE Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans in his  statement on the issue, "the creation of the Schengen area, by abolishing internal borders, is a historic achievement we need to protect." He said.
             

            Timmermans stating that they are working very hard to make Schengen turn into normal in a short time, "We have made significant progress in this issue, but still we are not at this point yet. Therefore, in accordance with the Schengen rules we propose to continue for a limited period of some border controls." Expressed Timmermans. Some of countries in Schengen area started the temporary border controls upon the fact that the refugees in large numbers entered from Greece and pass to the other countries.

            The temporary border controls need to be applied for six months only when there is a serious threats. These 6-months periods can be extended up to 2 years. Austria and Germany in May and Denmark in June have started the temporary border controls.

