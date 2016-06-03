» 
 

A free pair of wireless Beats headphones for students from Apple

For college students, parents of students, higher education employees, and K-12 educators and employees who purchase an eligible Mac, iPhone or iPad Pro, Apple is offering a free pair of wireless Beats headphones under Apple’s special pricing.

“Back to School” promotion offer has returned this year, and targets students who will attend college in the fall. Apple’s offer will continue till September 5, 2016, at retail and campus outlets in Canada, the US, and Puerto Rico.

If you are interested in the offer you can visit Apple official website and see the lists of requirements for its education program. Headphones in Black, Blue, Red, White, Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, Space Gray, Blue Active, Red Active, or Yellow Active colors are enabled.

Customers will receive the Powerbeats2 wireless headphones when purchasing the plus or regular model of an iPhone 6 or 6S, or an iPad Pro. For Mac products, customers will receive a pair of Beats Solo2 wireless headphones for purchasing an iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Pro. The Mac mini is excluded from the deal, and so are all refurbished products.

