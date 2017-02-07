A new laptop of Lenovo include ThinkPad for VR

Lenovo's new laptops have been unveiled and one of them includes ThinkPad for VR. It is aimed at virtual reality developers.

As there has grown a demand for VR content Lenovo has released ThinkPad P71 which has Oculus, HTC and Nvidia certifications. ThinPad Windows 10 mobile workstation is 17 inch and weighs 7.6lb. With 64GB RAM and 4K display, the new Lenovo laptop also has a range of connectivity options of four USB 3.0 ports, dual Intel Thunderbolt 3 ports, a docking connector, and smartcard reader.

Lenovo P51,15 inch, 5.6lb, with a thickness of 1.02 inches, 64GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, $1,399. Lenovo P51S, 15,6 inch, 4.3lb, 0.79 inches (20.2mm) thick, 4K UHD IPS display with optional FHD touchscreen, 32GB RAM, and either HDD or SSD storage of up to 1TB, $1,049.

ThinkPad P51s goes on sale in March and P51 and P71 will arrive in April.