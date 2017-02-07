Amnesty International: Thousands of Syrians Killed and Tortured

Since the start of the uprising in 2011, as many as 13,000 Syrians have been secretly hanged and tortured, Amnesty International says.

Amnesty said, in a new report covering the years between the beginning of the uprising in 2011 and 2015, each week 20-50 people were hanged authorized by senior Syrian officials including deputies of Assad. The killings are referred as a "calculated campaign of extrajudicial execution" in the report.

Amnesty's report of last year, revealed that more than 17,000 people had died of torture and poor treatment and in Aleppo, 21,000 people have been killed since 2011. According to the report, 35 different ways of torture have been recorded in Syria since 1980s. But the practices have increased since the uprising, said deputy director for research at Amnesty's office in Beirut.

Syrian government officials have almost no comment on allegations of torture and mass killings as they have also denied reports of massacres and described them as propaganda in the past.