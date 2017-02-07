» 
»
 

Amnesty International: Thousands of Syrians Killed and Tortured

Since the start of the uprising in 2011, as many as 13,000 Syrians have been secretly hanged and tortured, Amnesty International says.

Amnesty said, in a new report covering the years between the beginning of the uprising in 2011 and 2015, each week 20-50 people were hanged authorized by senior Syrian officials including deputies of Assad. The killings are referred as a "calculated campaign of extrajudicial execution" in the report.

Amnesty's report of last year, revealed that more than 17,000 people had died of torture and poor treatment and in Aleppo, 21,000 people have been killed since 2011. According to the report, 35 different ways of torture have been recorded in Syria since 1980s. But the practices have increased since the uprising, said deputy director for research at Amnesty's office in Beirut.

Syrian government officials have almost no comment on allegations of torture and mass killings as they have also denied reports of massacres and described them as propaganda in the past.

Highland County Press -
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter WRITE YOUR COMMENT
World
Donald Trump has support for the travel ban from Europe

Donald Trump has support for the travel ban from Europe
Amnesty International: Thousands of Syrians Killed and Tortured

Amnesty International: Thousands of Syrians Killed and Tortured
5-year-old Florida girl is accidentally killed by her brother

5-year-old Florida girl is accidentally killed by her brother
How many pyramids of the world do you know?

How many pyramids of the world do you know?
Unusual Sites on the World Heritage List

Unusual Sites on the World Heritage List
The Symbols Known As a Sign of PEACE all over the World

The Symbols Known As a Sign of PEACE all over the World
History of Saint Patrick's Day: Why is it so important ?

History of Saint Patrick's Day: Why is it so important ?
3 Months More in SCHENGEN

3 Months More in SCHENGEN
Theresa May is to become the 2nd lady PM in Britain

Theresa May is to become the 2nd lady PM in Britain
Shanika Minor, on FBI '10 Most Wanted' list, is captured in N.C.

Shanika Minor, on FBI '10 Most Wanted' list, is captured in N.C.
West Virginia flooding: State of emergency declared

West Virginia flooding: State of emergency declared
Florida Officials are sure the gator has been killed

Florida Officials are sure the gator has been killed

Comments (0)

There is no comment.

Write Your Comment

* All fields are required.
: *
: *
: *
Verification : *

TOP STORIES

Truth of Acupuncture is a New Hope for People Seeking Treatments
"Titi Pierce" gets Ellen DeGeneres on hot water she is to be sued
Car bomb attack kills at least 6 Jordanian officers
10 cities will host UEFA EURO 2016 France steps up security
Sony's premium cell phone will be accessible from 23 June
How many pyramids of the world do you know?
Lightning in India: Media reports put the death toll about 100
Theresa May is to become the 2nd lady PM in Britain
You can watch 360-degree vidoes on Twitter during NBA Finals
Antarctic ozone layer shows the signs of recovery

LATEST NEWS