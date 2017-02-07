Apple's iWear may be moving sooner than you think

Apple's plans are claimed to be accelerated that the firm may reveal its first AR glasses in 2017.

Working on lightweight glasses with small display, Apple is believed to reveal its wearable glass headsets sooner than many think. The company is said to invest a lot into augmented reality and has accelerated its plans.

On the 10th anniversary of iPhone in September, its believed that Apple may unveil very lightweight pair of glasses together with iPhone 8. It is confirmed that Apple is working on an augmented reality glasses with Carl Zeiss AG and Chief Executive Tim Cook also said earlier that Apple would continue to invest a lot into augmented reality, which is a tool that overlays digital information with the user's environment in real-time.

The move is thought to make Apple world's latest technology company to venture into wearable glasses.