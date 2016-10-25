BIEBER : Screaming is just so obnoxious.

At his show in Birmingham last week when Bieber was trying to talk to the audience, but they wouldn't stop screaming to listen to him. The convertsation actually started at this point. "Can you guys do...

"Can you guys do me a favor? Can you guys just relax for about two seconds?" he said. "I get it, I get it, but I'm like two feet away from you. And I can hear you. I appreciate all the love, it's amazing. But can you show it in a different way? Screaming is just so obnoxious."

All of this comes after months of back and forth between the singer and the Beliebers.

In May, he announced he would no longer be posing for photos with fans. "If you happen to see me out somewhere know that I'm not gonna take a picture I'm done taking pictures," he wrote on Instagram. "It has gotten to the point that people won't even say hi to me or recognize me as a human, I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity."

Over the weekend during his Purpose World Tour Justin Bieber's streak of controversial outbursts continued.

He decided to simply drop his mic and storm off stage as thehe 22-year-old had enough of his screaming fans during his show in Manchester on Sunday night, so

We have learned he warned the crowd not to start screaming while he was trying to talk to them.

"I appreciate all the support, I appreciate love, I appreciate the kind things. But the screaming in these breaks has got to stop. Please and thank you," he said. "I don't think it's necessary when I'm trying to say something and you guys are screaming. I feel like I wanna connect with you."

He continued, "The point of the no-screaming thing is that when I'm looking at you in the eyes you know that we're actually having a moment and having a connection."

As they continued to scream, he decided to drop the mic and leave the stage—a moment several fans caught on social media.

He then took a few minutes to cool off before returning to the stage and telling the crowd, "We're just going to do the music. Obviously Manchester just can't handle it, so let's do the music."

Bieber was referencing his previous show in the city on Thursday night, during which he also unsuccessfully asked the crowd to quiet down. "I don't mind cutting the bulls--t because I don't need to talk. I'm just trying to engage, but if you guys don't want to do that, we can just play the music," he said before going into a performance of "Purpose."