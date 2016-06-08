Bobby Brown said the death of both women have similarities

On Tuesday Bobby Brown interviewed to promote his new memoir “Every Little Step,” and discussed about the death of his daughter Bobbi Kristina and ex-wife Whitney Houston. He suggested family friend is to blame.

In February 2012, Whitney Houston was found dead submerged in a bathtub. In January 2015, her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unresponsive in a bathtub and she died six months later. According to the autopsy reports, both women had drunks in their systems but altough Houston’s death was ruled accidental drowning, Brown’s death could not be determined if it was intentional or accidental.

After a long time, Bobby Brown suggested a family friend is to blame for the death of both women but he refused to pronounce the name. He said, it was not a mystery for him and what happened to Whitney, happened to his daughter and there was only one person around both occasions. Gordon denies having anything to do with Brown’s death but according to Bobby Brown, he said they were there to protect both women but he didn’t.

Brown also admitted regret during his emotional interview and said "If I had those two days back. (If) I went and got her, instead of waiting for her to come to me." Suggesting that he might have saved Bobbi Kristina, who ended up unconscious in a tub of cold water inside her Georgia townhouse on Jan. 31, 2015. "She was supposed to come out here to Los Angeles with me," he said, breaking down in tears. "If I could get those two days back, my daughter would be here." he said.

“Every Little Step,” was billed as an in-depth discussion about the death of his daughter Bobbi Kristina, its tragic similarities to the death of her mom, Whitney Houston, and his various personal highs and lows over the years. Almost right away he revealed a tidbit some viewers might not have anticipated: he says he once had sex with a ghost in Georgia.

Speaking candidly about his own history with drug and alcohol addiction, former singer admitted abusing cocaine, marijuana and heroin over the years and doing it together with Houston. "I had to be put in jail in order to, you know, get the monkey off my back," he said. "I'm clean from narcotics, yes. I haven't done narcotics in 10 to 12 years," he said.