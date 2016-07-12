» 
 

Calvin Harris and Nicole Scherzinger are just friends

Calvin Harris and Nicole Scherzinger are only companions, regardless of sentiment bits of gossip which surfaced after their night out in London on Friday.

The Pussycat Dolls star was shot with her arm connected with the DJ in the early hours of Saturday when they were spotted leaving Tape club together. The two were additionally snapped celebrating inside the hotspot, persuading Calvin was utilizing Nicole as his bounce back after his late split from Taylor Swift. Nonetheless, an insider there is no truth to the hypothesis, demanding Calvin and Nicole are just friends.

While the EDM star is still single, The X Factor judge is supposedly dating tennis star Grigor Dimitrov. Also, as Calvin invests energy in London, British performer Tom Hiddleston has been getting a charge out of time with Taylor in Australia. The couple, which opened up to the world about its relationship a month ago.

Tom even avoided questions about his sentiment with Taylor from a neighborhood columnist who goaded him while he was sitting down from a run on Saturday. The newswoman asked the star, "How is Taylor getting a charge out of the excellent Gold Coast?", to which Tom giggled ponderously and affably reacted, "I'm not going to answer that, if it's all right."

The correspondent kept on nudging by asking what he and Taylor were wanting to doing amid their time in Australia, to which the Brit said, "I don't know. It's just good to be back."

Highland County Press -
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter WRITE YOUR COMMENT
Entertainment
ZOMBIES RELEASED

ZOMBIES RELEASED
BIEBER : Screaming is just so obnoxious.

BIEBER : Screaming is just so obnoxious.
Calvin Harris and Nicole Scherzinger are just friends

Calvin Harris and Nicole Scherzinger are just friends
Meat Loaf collapses during a concert in Canada

Meat Loaf collapses during a concert in Canada
Live music venue Shebeen will close due to noise complaints

Live music venue Shebeen will close due to noise complaints
"Titi Pierce" gets Ellen DeGeneres on hot water she is to be sued

"Titi Pierce" gets Ellen DeGeneres on hot water she is to be sued
Mariah Carey James Packer marriage appears to wait for Cannon

Mariah Carey James Packer marriage appears to wait for Cannon
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris have split but why?

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris have split but why?

Comments (0)

There is no comment.

Write Your Comment

* All fields are required.
: *
: *
: *
Verification : *

TOP STORIES

"Titi Pierce" gets Ellen DeGeneres on hot water she is to be sued
Car bomb attack kills at least 6 Jordanian officers
10 cities will host UEFA EURO 2016 France steps up security
Sony's premium cell phone will be accessible from 23 June
Truth of Acupuncture is a New Hope for People Seeking Treatments
Lightning in India: Media reports put the death toll about 100
You can watch 360-degree vidoes on Twitter during NBA Finals
How many pyramids of the world do you know?
Theresa May is to become the 2nd lady PM in Britain
Antarctic ozone layer shows the signs of recovery

LATEST NEWS