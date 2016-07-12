Calvin Harris and Nicole Scherzinger are just friends

Calvin Harris and Nicole Scherzinger are only companions, regardless of sentiment bits of gossip which surfaced after their night out in London on Friday.

The Pussycat Dolls star was shot with her arm connected with the DJ in the early hours of Saturday when they were spotted leaving Tape club together. The two were additionally snapped celebrating inside the hotspot, persuading Calvin was utilizing Nicole as his bounce back after his late split from Taylor Swift. Nonetheless, an insider there is no truth to the hypothesis, demanding Calvin and Nicole are just friends.

While the EDM star is still single, The X Factor judge is supposedly dating tennis star Grigor Dimitrov. Also, as Calvin invests energy in London, British performer Tom Hiddleston has been getting a charge out of time with Taylor in Australia. The couple, which opened up to the world about its relationship a month ago.

Tom even avoided questions about his sentiment with Taylor from a neighborhood columnist who goaded him while he was sitting down from a run on Saturday. The newswoman asked the star, "How is Taylor getting a charge out of the excellent Gold Coast?", to which Tom giggled ponderously and affably reacted, "I'm not going to answer that, if it's all right."

The correspondent kept on nudging by asking what he and Taylor were wanting to doing amid their time in Australia, to which the Brit said, "I don't know. It's just good to be back."