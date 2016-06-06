» 
 

Consumer confidence stands at its highest ahead the election

ANZ says the strong GDP report apparently drove the the rise in consumer confidence and this shows quarterly economic growth of 1.1 per cent in the first three months of the year is the fastest of the last three years.

According to ANZ reports, consumer confidence index rised 3.2 per cent in the past week, more than offsetting the 2.2 per cent decline of the previous seven days and now the confidence stands at its highest level since 2014. "Australians' perceptions of the economic outlook have likely been bolstered by the stronger than expected GDP data released last week," ANZ head of Australian economics Felicity Emmett said.

The increase in confidence was broad based, but consumers' views of the economic outlook led the gains, ANZ said. According to the economists said the economic growth is at its highest and its normal that consumer confidence is strong. Consumers are also more optimistic about their finances with the indicator on "finances in the next 12 months" up 2.5 per cent and "finances compared to a year ago" up 0.5 per cent.

"We expect that confidence will remain sensitive to developments in the domestic economic data, as well as the evolution of the political debate in the lead-up to the July election," ANZ head of economics Felicity Emmett said. Former prime minister John Howard joined that debate as he campaigned in Adelaide, saying that in any election there is nothing more important as managing the economy.

Highland County Press -
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter WRITE YOUR COMMENT
Business
Latest attack on Herbalife by Ackman

Latest attack on Herbalife by Ackman
BMW 3 Series to be manufactured in a new plant in Mexico

BMW 3 Series to be manufactured in a new plant in Mexico
Forbes list named Merkel the world's most powerful woman

Forbes list named Merkel the world's most powerful woman
Ralph Lauren is restructuring to fix the financial problems

Ralph Lauren is restructuring to fix the financial problems
Apartment building activity slumped down to 41.5

Apartment building activity slumped down to 41.5
Consumer confidence stands at its highest ahead the election

Consumer confidence stands at its highest ahead the election

Comments (0)

There is no comment.

Write Your Comment

* All fields are required.
: *
: *
: *
Verification : *

TOP STORIES

"Titi Pierce" gets Ellen DeGeneres on hot water she is to be sued
Car bomb attack kills at least 6 Jordanian officers
10 cities will host UEFA EURO 2016 France steps up security
Sony's premium cell phone will be accessible from 23 June
Truth of Acupuncture is a New Hope for People Seeking Treatments
Lightning in India: Media reports put the death toll about 100
You can watch 360-degree vidoes on Twitter during NBA Finals
How many pyramids of the world do you know?
Theresa May is to become the 2nd lady PM in Britain
Antarctic ozone layer shows the signs of recovery

LATEST NEWS