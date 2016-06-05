DAVD: Iron Man esque helmet of US Navy

According to the Navy’s news release, Divers Augmented Vision Display will ve available for divers to have "real-time visual display of everything."

A futuristic creation of the researchers at the U.S. Navy for diving is helmet which is described as "a high-resolution, see-through head-up display (HUD) embedded directly inside of a diving helmet."

"DAVD" (Divers Augmented Vision Display) includes sector sonar (real-time topside view of the diver's location and dive site), text messages, diagrams, photographs and even augmented reality videos. Instead of attaching a display on the outside, they build the HUD directly inside to provide a capability similar to something from an 'Ironman' movie.

Underwater Systems Development Project Engineer Dennis Gallagher said in a statement. "You have everything you visually need right there within the helmet." It is just a protype right now but researchers say it can be used for diving missions (ship husbandry, underwater construction, and salvage operations). Navy's Iron Man helmet will be on simulation testing in October 2016 and divers are scheduled to conduct in-water some time next year.