Evanger's is recalling its dog food

Evanger's is voluntarily recalling a few of its dog food after having a drug that is employed to anesthetize or put down pets was found in it.

Pentobarbital was found in one lot of the dog food; five dogs {received|acquired} sick and one passed away, in line with the Wheeling, Ill. -based company.

Fifteen states are afflicted by the Hunk of Beef Au Jus recall. The 12-ounce cans were June 6-13 and sold in stores and online in Washington, California, Mn, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New York, Ma, Maryland, South Carolina, Atlanta, and Florida.

As a precaution, Evanger's is keeping in mind Hunk of Beef products created the same week, with great deal numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB and 1816E13HB, and end June 2020. The 2nd fifty percent of the barcode on the spine of the packaging says 20109. The unwell and deceased dogs consumed from the 1816E06HB13 whole lot.

The U. S. Foof and Drug Administration is distributing information about the recall as well.