Facebook Safety Check rolls out a new part limited to a few countries but plans to roll it out more broadly in coming weeks and months.

Facebook Safety Check includes a new part that is to connect people who are victims of a disaster. Facebook clients in the disaster region put forth their assistance offer. Presently at whatever point Safety Check is actuated, Community Help will give clients a chance to find transportation, shelter and different types of help. In December, Facebook tested the feature and it is starting to move it out today in the United States, Canada, India, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Facebook says Community Help is a step of Safety Check, which was initially declared in November 2014. Each Safety Check was basically made physically by Facebook team manually. In November, Facebook declared that Safety Check would turn out to be more computerized.

Worldwide emergency reporting offices send Facebook alerts and then it matches to user posts in a geographic area. A spike in client posts, combines with the alarm and Facebook finally actuates Safety Check. The organization says they direct the procedure to prevent false positives.