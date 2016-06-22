» 
Florida Officials are sure the gator has been killed

The wildlife authorities of Florida said Wednesday they are "sure" the crocodile in charge of killing a 2-year-old kid close to a Disney resort has been caught and killed.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday said it has finished its examination concerning the June 14 assault in a tidal pond close to Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa southwest of Orlando, and suspended catching.

"The FWC is sure that the croc in charge of the assault has been expelled," the commission said in an announcement.

Police jumpers discovered Lane's body submerged the next evening, not a long way from where he was taken. An examination found that he kicked the bucket from suffocating and traumatic wounds.

At the time, the resort had "No Swimming" signs that did not specify crocodiles. Disney has following introduced signs by the tidal pond cautioning visitors of gators and snakes.

Florida Officials are sure the gator has been killed

