Forbes list named Merkel the world's most powerful woman

Also reigning Time Person of the Year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was named the world’s most powerful woman and beat out Hillary Clinton.

Forbes explained the reason with these words: "If there is a single leader able to defy existential economic and political challenges to the European Union, from edges and core, it has been German Chancellor Angela Merkel." Hillary Clinton, the US presidential candidate was second as in 2011 and Janet Yellen, chair of the Federal Reserve, were third in the list.

According to the Forbes, should Clinton win the American presidency in November, she could likely move to the top spot. Clinton believes she will be the eventual nominee the first female major party presidential nominee in history. "She remains the presumptive Democratic contender in the elections this fall, and her unflappable and tenacious pursuit of the country's highest office keeps her at spot No. 2 on this year's list, with a clear shot at number one if she wins the nation's vote." Forbes said of Clinton.

The survey also included a record number of women from the UK however the US dominated the list. There were 51 women represented in Forbes list while China was second.

Yahoo chief executive Marissa Mayer, 41, is the youngest woman on the Forbes list and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is the oldest at 90. Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, came in at number seven. 32 chief executives,12 world leaders and 11 billionaires on the list.

