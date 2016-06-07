» 
Istanbul car bomb attack killed 7 officers 4 civilians

Turkey’s largest city has been hit in a string of attacks recently. This time a car bomb exploded and 11 people were killed.

The blast in the city’s European side was due to the explosives remotely detonated as a van carrying riot police drove by through the busy Vezneciler district at the morning rush hour, officials said. The car bomb attack killed at least 11 people.

As Kurdish militants have recently targeted security services and killed many Türkish security forces, this explosion may also be linked to Kurdish separatists. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited the hospitalized victims of the bomb attack and "The mission of our soldiers, our police and our city guards is to protect our lives and our property. It is unacceptable that these people are targeted. We will continue our fight against terrorism fearlessly," Erdogan told.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, also told reporters in Ankara: "By planning to kill innocent citizens in the first days of Ramadan, the terrorist organizations have once again, shown that they are the enemy of human values and the same humanity. Turkey will never abandon its fight against terrorism."

