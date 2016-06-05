» 
»
 

It happened: Antibiotic-resistant bacteria has developed

In one urinary tract infection case in Pennysylvania, antibiotic-resistant of the bacteria have alerted the doctors and its believed by some of them that there is a need to keep looking for and creating new antibiotics.

At last it happened and the overuse of antibiotics led to the development of super-bacteria which is resistant to the “last resort” drug: colistin. The E. coli bacteria causing the 49-year-old woman’s urinary tract infection were found in lab testing to be resistant to an antibiotic called colistin. Doctors consider colistin a “last resort” drug — it can have serious side effects, such as kidney damage, so it is used only when other antibiotics do not work.

Colistin is mainly used to treat people infected with a type of bacteria called CRE, or carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. E. coli is one type of enterobacteria, though not all E. coli strains have acquired resistance to carbapenem.

Bacteria that are resistant to multiple antibiotics are the sort of thing that “keep us awake at night,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-disease specialist and professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine who was not involved in the woman’s case.

Highland County Press -
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter WRITE YOUR COMMENT
Health
Magnesium may bring down pulse

Magnesium may bring down pulse
Truth of Acupuncture is a New Hope for People Seeking Treatments

Truth of Acupuncture is a New Hope for People Seeking Treatments
Treatments to Somnipathy ,in Other Words Sleep Disorder

Treatments to Somnipathy ,in Other Words Sleep Disorder
Memory loss is expected to triple by 2050 in the US

Memory loss is expected to triple by 2050 in the US
Great news for ladies! Walnuts reduce the risk of becoming frail

Great news for ladies! Walnuts reduce the risk of becoming frail
Antidepressants, found ineffective for children, may be harmful

Antidepressants, found ineffective for children, may be harmful
It happened: Antibiotic-resistant bacteria has developed

It happened: Antibiotic-resistant bacteria has developed
Vaccine against cancer takes a positive step

Vaccine against cancer takes a positive step
Salt fights, cut the intake but what about the industry?

Salt fights, cut the intake but what about the industry?

Comments (0)

There is no comment.

Write Your Comment

* All fields are required.
: *
: *
: *
Verification : *

TOP STORIES

"Titi Pierce" gets Ellen DeGeneres on hot water she is to be sued
Car bomb attack kills at least 6 Jordanian officers
10 cities will host UEFA EURO 2016 France steps up security
Sony's premium cell phone will be accessible from 23 June
Truth of Acupuncture is a New Hope for People Seeking Treatments
Lightning in India: Media reports put the death toll about 100
You can watch 360-degree vidoes on Twitter during NBA Finals
How many pyramids of the world do you know?
Theresa May is to become the 2nd lady PM in Britain
Antarctic ozone layer shows the signs of recovery

LATEST NEWS