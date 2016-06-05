It happened: Antibiotic-resistant bacteria has developed

In one urinary tract infection case in Pennysylvania, antibiotic-resistant of the bacteria have alerted the doctors and its believed by some of them that there is a need to keep looking for and creating new antibiotics.

At last it happened and the overuse of antibiotics led to the development of super-bacteria which is resistant to the “last resort” drug: colistin. The E. coli bacteria causing the 49-year-old woman’s urinary tract infection were found in lab testing to be resistant to an antibiotic called colistin. Doctors consider colistin a “last resort” drug — it can have serious side effects, such as kidney damage, so it is used only when other antibiotics do not work.

Colistin is mainly used to treat people infected with a type of bacteria called CRE, or carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. E. coli is one type of enterobacteria, though not all E. coli strains have acquired resistance to carbapenem.

Bacteria that are resistant to multiple antibiotics are the sort of thing that “keep us awake at night,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-disease specialist and professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine who was not involved in the woman’s case.