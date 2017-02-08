Lady Gaga at the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Although she gave a music performance, she is criticized for her figure, not for her art.

After months of training for the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lady Gaga gave her performance by singing "God Bless America" and "This Land is Your Land". She jumped off the roof of stadium then onto the stage and sang some other songs. However, criticism after her performance was not for her art but for her figure.

Gaga shared a message via Instagram to say she is proud of her body and recommended others to be proud of theirs. Her Instagram picture "Million Reasons" is supported by several celebrities including Jenna Dewan Tatum, Colton Haynes, Nick Jonas and ReeseWitherspoon. Adele, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, LeAnn Rimes and Jordin Sparks also praised Gaga via social media for her performance.