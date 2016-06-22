» 
Lightning in India: Media reports put the death toll about 100

Lightning strikes killed nearly 90 people on Tuesday in four Indian states. Storm downpours cleared crosswise over a great part of the nation.

Agriculturists in India have been intensely anticipating the current year's monsoon season following two years of insufficient downpours. Be that as it may, they were not well arranged for the lightning.

Lightning strikes that punctuated the season's inaugural substantial downpours killed more than 70 individuals in India on Tuesday and Wednesday, catastrophe administration authorities said. Some reports in the Indian news media put the toll at about 100.

A considerable lot of those lethally struck were agricultural specialists and shepherds in open regions with almost no assurance. An unspecified number were harmed.

More than a large portion of the fatalities were in the northeastern part of Bihar, however numerous were hit in the neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Local people depicted the strikes as a portion of the most exceedingly terrible they had ever seen.

In 2014, 2,582 individuals passed on in lightning strikes, as indicated by the administration, making lightning the main executioner among every single common calamity in India.

