Live music venue Shebeen will close due to noise complaints

After receiving significant pressure from the police and the VCGLR, the popular Melbourne music venue will be closing its doors by the end of the month.

Shebeen, the first not-for-profit Australian bar opened in Manchester Lane in 2013, operated a pioneering ethical business model. It donated all its profits to charitable initiatives and many of its offerings sourced from developing countries. Live music venue, sharing a common wall with both Melbourne East Police Station and their sleeping quarters and also receiving an infringement notice from Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation, was up against a tough resistance. Venue co-founder Simon Griffiths explained the closure as follows:

"After working with our landlord to look at all available options, we are incredibly sad to announce that we will be closing Shebeen for business on 25 June. We're deeply sorry for all of the shows that were booked after this date and we are working flat out with The Venue Collective to find new homes for all of these shows.”

"We owe a huge thank you to everyone that has been a part of Shebeen to date and would love to see you for one last song, banh mi or drink before we close our doors." “We’re looking for great homes for our amazing staff team and equipment and if any businesses are interested we’d be keen to have a conversation about that,”

“What’s positive is that we can create this immersive experience that people can come in and be a part of and think about what that dollar they’re spending is going toward. “I think the biggest impact is in a ripple effect – getting customers to think about what they’re consuming, and getting people who want to start businesses thinking about the social and environmental impact.”