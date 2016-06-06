» 
 

Mariah Carey James Packer marriage appears to wait for Cannon

Mariah Carey split from Nick Cannon in 2014 and it was just four months later that 35-year-old rapper filed for divorce. But now it is nearly 2 years and they are still married officially.

The famous couple has been reported to sort out a property settlement when the divorce papers were filled and agreed to joint custody of their twins. All these means that this divorce only needs Nick Cannon’s signature. Since the end of the couple's seven year marriage, Carey's career has gone from strength to strength. She has been performing her Las Vegas residency show since May 2015, and has a reality television show in the works. In addition, after a whirlwind romance, Carey has found herself engaged to a new businessman James Packer. However, the same cannot be said for Cannon.

However, sources told the website Cannon still loves Mariah and doesn’t officially want to let her go, nor is he keen for her to tie the knot with billionaire fiance James Packer. But when news broke in January that the Australian businessman had popped the question to the singer, Nick was quick to congratulate them and tweeted “Congrats to @MariahCarey and James! May God Bless Your Future Union ... #GreatPeople #GreatCouple. (sic)”

