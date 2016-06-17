» 
 

Meat Loaf collapses during a concert in Canada

American rock vocalist Meat Loaf broken down Thursday night amid a show in Edmonton, Canada. His condition was not known.

The 68-year-old singer was singing his Grammy Award-winning hit "I'd Do Anything for Love" when he fallen in front of an audience. Associates surged towards the artist as he lay on his back on the Jubilee Auditorium stage.

The breakdown was caught on camera by a few concertgoers and promptly started making the rounds on online networking. "Is this truly happening?" one female concertgoer can be heard on video and another concertgoer called the episode "somewhat strange."

The artist had drop two late shows, incorporating one on Monday in Calgary, "because of ailment," as indicated by his authority Facebook page. Neighborhood wellbeing authorities told Global News that they took a unidentified patient from the show corridor to a close-by healing center after a "swooning scene."

A fan who said he was in the front column told the station he saw the vocalist breakdown, yet he heard Meat Loaf immediately recovered awareness.

