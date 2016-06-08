Meryl Streep, in orange-face, don the guise of Donald Trump

At the annual Shakespeare in the Park Public Theater Gala event, in orange face makeup and pompadoured hair, Meryl Streep have taken on the guise of Donald Trump and showed Oscar-worthy performance.

Until now we saw many people don the guise of Donald Trump but on Monday night, it was Meryl Streep's turn. With an overstuffed stomach and too-long red tie, Oscar-winning actress was nearly unrecognizable as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

The 66-year-old actress sang a song from the musical "Kiss Me, Kate" called "Brush Up Your Shakespeare" which is traditionally a duet for men, offers advice for picking up women. Ms. Streep, known as a Clinton supporter, was on a stage in Central Park with her exaggerated appearance and performers such as Corey Stoll were in attendance to see this hilarious performance.

Meryl Streep, shortly after her name trended on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon with news of the Trump impersonation, issued a statement through a Public Theater spokeswoman. “I appreciate the interest, but this was a one-off, a once in a (last in a) lifetime appearance of this character,” she said.