» 
 

Micheal Kors' expectations disappointed investors

Michael Kors store sales fell and the luxury retailer decreased its outlook for all of 2017.

The company's expectations for the current quarter disappointed investors. Shares tumbled 11 percent before the opening bells on Tuesday, seemingly headed for a 52-week low. That has been a difficult beginning to the year for luxury sector.

Tiffany & Co. declared the departure of its CEO on Sunday after having a dreary vacation season. Ralph Lauren Corp. CEO Stefan Larsson, who got over top job lower than two years ago in hopes of revitalizing the iconic brand decided to part ways a week ago.

For a few months Michael Kors' earnings fell to $1. 35 billion from $1. 4 billion, though that was in range with the expectations.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. earned $271. 3 million, or $1. 64 per share, in the quarter. A season earlier the luxury ladies handbag and clothing company gained $1.59 per share. The London company now foresees fiscal 2017 adjusted profit in a range of $4.15 to $4.19 per share on revenue of about $4.48 billion.

Highland County Press -
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter WRITE YOUR COMMENT
Business
Micheal Kors' expectations disappointed investors

Micheal Kors' expectations disappointed investors
Latest attack on Herbalife by Ackman

Latest attack on Herbalife by Ackman
BMW 3 Series to be manufactured in a new plant in Mexico

BMW 3 Series to be manufactured in a new plant in Mexico
Forbes list named Merkel the world's most powerful woman

Forbes list named Merkel the world's most powerful woman
Ralph Lauren is restructuring to fix the financial problems

Ralph Lauren is restructuring to fix the financial problems
Apartment building activity slumped down to 41.5

Apartment building activity slumped down to 41.5
Consumer confidence stands at its highest ahead the election

Consumer confidence stands at its highest ahead the election

Comments (0)

There is no comment.

Write Your Comment

* All fields are required.
: *
: *
: *
Verification : *

TOP STORIES

Truth of Acupuncture is a New Hope for People Seeking Treatments
"Titi Pierce" gets Ellen DeGeneres on hot water she is to be sued
Car bomb attack kills at least 6 Jordanian officers
10 cities will host UEFA EURO 2016 France steps up security
Sony's premium cell phone will be accessible from 23 June
How many pyramids of the world do you know?
Lightning in India: Media reports put the death toll about 100
Theresa May is to become the 2nd lady PM in Britain
You can watch 360-degree vidoes on Twitter during NBA Finals
Antarctic ozone layer shows the signs of recovery

LATEST NEWS