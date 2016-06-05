Microsoft Band 2 update enables Cortana for Android users

A very good news for Microsoft Band 2 owners who pair their wearable with an Android device. An update for Microsoft Band 2 makes Android smartphones support Cortana.

The intelligent personal asistant of Microsoft is now available for Android users who own the Microsoft Band 2. Microsoft Heath app update brings support for Cortana, which was only available for Windows Phone users. Pushing out the firmware update on June 2, finally Android smartphone users are enabled to benefit fram the personal asistant as well.

Microsoft notes "Cortana is now available on Android - With Cortana on your Band, you can access your personal assistant for instant notifications of important events, communications, and voice-active info without reaching for your phone. Speak into the mic on your Band to Cortana to take actions for you, get facts, and more."

If you want to get Cortana support on your Microsoft Band 2, it is required that you should download the Cortana app for Android from the Play Store and install the app. But ensure the app notification services are on since the app is installed on the Android smartphone by turning the tile "on" on the Band 2. And also make sure that your Band 2 is synced with the Android smartphone. You need to use the Microsoft Health app for Android to sync the two devices. Once the Cortana app has been installed on your smartphone, switch it on in the Health app.

Once it’s all up and running, users simply have to speak into the mic on their Band to get Cortana to take actions for them, be it to run a quick search, add reminders, make appointments, and more.