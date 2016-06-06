Nathan Brown escaped a charge for an apparent stomp

South Sydney forward Nathan Brown has escaped an NRL suspension despite appearing to stomp on an opponent's groin while Canberra's Jack Wighton will miss Thursday's match after touching a match official.

Brown's foot stamped down on Titans' bench forward Agnatius Paasi as the Rabbitohs player was held in a tackle during golden point in the Rabbitohs' 29-28 loss in Perth on Sunday. The incident prompted former NSW State of Origin halfback Brett Kimmorley to suggest Brown should receive at least three weeks suspension, however the match video review committee did not charge him on Monday.

The incident, in which Brown appeared to strike Paasi in the crotch, prompted former NSW great Brett Kimmorley to call for the Bunnies forward to be rubbed out for at least three weeks, labelling it a “dog act”. However MRC head Michael Buettner defended the decision to merely issue Brown with a concerning act notice.

Buettner said Brown had not struck Paasi with sufficient force and because he struck him in the groin, he was unlikely to cause injury. “He’s applied pressure and it wasn’t deemed forceful by the match review committee,” Buettner said.

Given the judiciary’s record this season, this was a litmus test for just what exactly constitutes foul play in the game, and where such acts stand. A litmus test failed spectacularly.