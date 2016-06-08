Outlander episode 10 preview reveals: Critical battle

Outlander season 2 new episode is on January 11th. What will happen during Episode 10: Prestonpans? Here are the details...

Starz just announced that the Outlander season 2 finale will be 90 minutes long and will feature the introduction of fan-favorite characters Brianna and Roger Wakefield. What about the new episode? What will happen on Outlander Season 2, Episode 10: Prestonpans? Trusting in Claire’s knowledge of 'history,' Jamie leads the Jacobite army into a critical battle with British opposition near the town of Preston. Meanwhile, Claire attends to the dead and dying, a reminder of the truest costs of war.

The official synopsis reveals the story of Outlander Season 2. It is based on the second book in Diana Gabaldon's best-selling Outlander book series: Dragonfly in Amber. Season two of Outlander begins as Claire and Jamie arrive in France, hell-bent on infiltrating the Jacobite rebellion led by Prince Charles Stuart, and stopping the battle of Culloden. With the help of his cousin Jared, a local wine merchant, Jamie and Claire are thrown into the lavish world of French society, where intrigue and parties are abundant, but political gain proves far less fruitful. Altering the course of history presents challenges that begin to weigh on the very fabric of their relationship. However, armed with the knowledge of what lies ahead, Claire and Jamie must race to prevent a doomed Highland uprising, and the extinction of Scottish life as they know it.

Claire and Jamie reunite with the Lallybroch and MacKenzie men as they train for war. Jamie’s power struggles with Dougal and Claire's personal battle with her memories of WWII weigh upon them, but new, helpful information comes to light when a young Englishman named William Grey pays a surprise visit to their camp.