Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is to be relaesed on August second

Samsung has revealed arrangements for an event on August second in New York City where it will formally report the Galaxy Note 7, which has been rumored for quite a long time.

Much like the current Galaxy S7 Edge, it is expected to have a dual curved display. The last Note Samsung released was a year ago's Note 5 but the company is bouncing straight ahead to the Note 7 without Note 6. This methodology conveys it to naming equality with the S7 line furthermore will put it on the same track as the iPhone 7, which is relied upon to be discharged this fall. (Canny eyewitnesses will likewise get on the way that on the off chance that you tally 2014's Note Edge, this will be the seventh Note cell phone discharged by Samsung.) Samsung itself says the name change will minimize perplexity about the most recent portable innovation from Samsung, and furnish full arrangement with Galaxy S cell phone.

In the event that the Note 7 has a double bended showcase, it will be the primary Note telephone with such a component (the Note Edge just bended on one side). It is likewise anticipated that would have an iris scanner for security and confirmation purposes, which is implied in the welcome's outline, which includes an iris-like realistic. For additional on the Note 7, including the majority of the official subtle elements from Samsung, stay tuned on August second.

