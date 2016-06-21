Sony's premium cell phone will be accessible from 23 June

If you are in the US and have been sitting tight for Sony's new Xperia X phones, here's some news: the Xperia X, X Performance, XA, and XA Ultra are all now accessible to pre-request in the nation.

Sony is good to go to dispatch its most recent items, the Xperia X, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XA, and Xperia XA Ultra in the United States. Pre-request have started and the discharge is planned to begin on Sunday. The Sony Xperia X, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra were declared at the Mobile World Congress 2016 in February. The Xperia X, Xperia XA and Xperia X Performance were discharged in some business sectors in May, while the Xperia XA Ultra is yet to be propelled.

Sony has officially reported the US accessibility and evaluating subtle elements for the gadgets. For the individuals who missed, the Xperia X will go at a bargain beginning June 26 conveying a $550 sticker price, while the X execution and XA will both arrive on July 17 conveying $700 and $280 sticker prices, separately. At last, the Xperia XA Ultra will see its US dispatch happening on July 24. It will set you back $370.