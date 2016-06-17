» 
 

Starbucks is currently accessible through Microsoft Outlook

Presented at March's Build designer gathering, the include gives clients a chance to book gatherings at a nearby Starbucks and send blessing cards from inside Outlook.

Viewpoint now makes it less demanding to have that individual association: Just tap the "Meet at Starbucks" summon at the highest point of the screen while making another meeting demand, hunt down an adjacent Starbucks, and set it as the gathering point.

Alternately demonstrate your increase by bolstering representatives' and business accomplices' caffeine fixation by means of a Starbucks eGift Card, sent specifically from your inbox. Once signed into your Starbucks account, pick a topic and sum deserving of your appreciation.

Until July 15, Starbucks will likewise distribute up to 50,000 $5 vouchers to people acquiring a blessing card through Outlook. Accessible for nothing, the Starbucks for Outlook include underpins the new Outlook.com, Outlook 2013, and Outlook 2016, and also Web clients with Office 365, Exchange 2013, or Exchange 2016 letter drops.

