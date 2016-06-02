» 
 

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris have split but why?

Everybody is now curious why have they broke up just after the celebration. But the reason is now apparent.

According to some sources, it is believed that it was the first time for Calvin to date such kind of innocent girl and he could not break up although he was bored. Over the months of relationship, Calvin, losing his interest, it was apparent that they were not compatible. Calvin Harrison took it to the Twitter and wrote: "The only truth here is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect."

But it is claimed that Calvin did never cheat on Taylor and it was just a matching problem. The source said the problem occured because they did not have the same group of friends and in time it seemed that travelling did not help. As a result they were sure about being friends than lovers. Coming forward with another claim, a source said Taylor was disappointed in Calvin just because he was never there for her when she needed him. According to Taylor, Calvin was not taking the relationship seriously as herself. In fact  it is said that It wasn't that they weren't happy, but when she raised the subject of their future it became clear they do not want the same thing at the same time.

As a result we see that there has occured a serious communication problem between them and it does not seem to be solved again. A source says Taylor does not want to be together any more.  Altough they are stil in communication, Calvin is the one who ended it and Taylor is pretty upset. However the Internet has largely supports of Taylor’s decision to join Drafting Season 2016 as a single lady and have no doubt that she’ll be able to snag some worthy candidates. It is believed that drafting season is now in full force and Taylor Swift has just thrown her hat into the ring with her wise decision.

ZOMBIES RELEASED

BIEBER : Screaming is just so obnoxious.

Calvin Harris and Nicole Scherzinger are just friends

Meat Loaf collapses during a concert in Canada

Live music venue Shebeen will close due to noise complaints

"Titi Pierce" gets Ellen DeGeneres on hot water she is to be sued

Mariah Carey James Packer marriage appears to wait for Cannon

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris have split but why?

