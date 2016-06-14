» 
 

The latest flagship OnePlus 3 is promising new specs and features

As expectations change OnePlus, as a company, uses different approach and “We have to be more responsible” says Carl Pei. The new and improved smartphone OnePlus 3 is no longer promising terrible invite system.

OnePlus 3’s specs and features are similar to Samsung Galaxy S7 or HTC 10, but sells for $399 unlocked, $300 less than them. The 16-megapixel camera on the OnePlus 3 is much improved over OnePlus 2. It is very fast to launch and fast to focus, and takes good photos in both good and poor lighting. Colors are accurate and images are sharp and detailed although camera tends to rely on its optical stabilization too much. With 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage it is an excellent phone.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, Adreno 530 GPU
Display: 5.5” 1080p (FHD) Optic AMOLED
RAM: 6GB LPDDR4
Storage: 64GB built-in, no microSD, UFS 2.0
Camera: 16MP rear-facing with OIS, 8MP front-facing fixed-focus
Battery: 3,000mAh non-removable
OS: OxygenOS running on Android 6.0.1 "Marshmallow"
Size: 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35mm
Weight: 158g
Network: FDD-LTE 1/2/4/5/7/8/12/17 HSPA 1/2/4/5/8
Connectivity: USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS
Colors: Graphite Grey, Gold
Other: Alert Slider, Dash Charge
SIM: Dual Nano SIM
Price: $399 US

OnePlus 3 includes NFC, fingerprint reader and Dash Charge but there is also no expandable storage. Pei notes that future OnePlus "conversation will continue to go towards the product itself" and the company is "confident about future products."

