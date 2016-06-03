The limited-edition Beetle 2017 will go on sale this fall

With its captivating colors and coupé and convertible forms, Volkswagen is making its 2017 model Beetle a concept of social mobility using #PinkBeetle hashtag.

Inside and outside using Fuchsia in this limited-edition Beetle, makes it unique in some way however by some people it is regarded as designed with a name trending on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram. The Beetle is said to be powered by a 1.8-liter turbocharged TSI engine with direct injection technology. It is mated to a six speed automatic transmission system. Apart from these changes, the Fresh Fuchsia Metallic color is the most striking feature of the new Beetle. It is properly contrasted with a gloss black interior combined with black back running boards.

As well as a perky engine and pink and black contrasting exterior and interior elements, owners will get VW's latest generation infotainment system – the MIB II – as standard, complete with a 6.3in touchscreen display. It responds just like a smartphone's screen to swipes, taps and pinches and also gives users access to the company's suite of dedicated apps.

You’ll be getting 17-inch wheels for the coupé edition, and 18-inch wheels for the convertible. Inside, the Pink Beetle is mostly decked out in black with pink trim. This captivating design is nearly all released however pricing has not yet been announced. It is expected to be available towards the end of the summer.