The Red Bull Cape Fear at Sydney's Botany Bay has been called off

Due to dangerous waves measuring upwards of 6m, The Red Bull Cape Fear Monday event has been called off. Elit competitors got plenty of big waves but event leader was taken to the hospital at the end of a heat.

After three surfers were reportedly rushed to hospital after huge wipeouts, the invitation-only surf event was called off by 2pm. Event leader Justen Allport was taken to hospital for assessment after a wipeout at the end of a heat, but is in a stable condition.

An annual surf event in Sydney, The Red Bull Cape Fear, attracts many surfers with waves varying between 3.5-6m. 'Cape Fear' event was organised for Monday as sixteen world-class surfers battled it out. But after two heats the event team re-assessed the conditions and confirmed the event would be postponed until Tuesday. There will be a call tomorrow morning at sunrise for a potential 8am start. The competition is expected to resume tomorrow, with Towner going into a head-to-head battle against the co-creator of the Cape Fear event, 29-year-old Ryan 'Hippo' Hipwood.

Beaches across NSW and Queensland are closed and the Bureau of Meteorology issued 'damaging surf' warning. Surfing commentator and former world champion Mark Occhilupo, who grew up in the Botany Bay area, said the waves ridden on Monday were the most dangerous to have been surfed at the spot also known as "Ours".