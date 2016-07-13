» 
Theresa May is to become the 2nd lady PM in Britain

Theresa May and Andrea Leadsom were shortlisted in the in the governing party’s leadership challenge. May won 199 votes against Leadsom and Britain will have a lady prime minister for the second time in its history.

May, was bolstered by a vast share of the Conservative Party's 330 officials, securing her position as the leader in the race to succeed David Cameron. May won 199 votes against Treasury Minister Andrea Leadsom, who took 84, and Justice Secretary Michael Gove, who came last with 46 votes.

The leadership election was called after Prime Minister David Cameron reported he would leave in light of a month ago's British choice to leave the European Union.

Under challenge rules, Gove is presently dispensed with, while May and Leadsom will confront each other in a vote of the 150,000 party individuals. The winner will be announced on Sept. 9.

May hailed the outcome, saying it demonstrated the Conservative Party could join under her administration after the divisive EU referendum vote. She told the press that is the ideal opportunity for her and her group to take case out to the gathering individuals in the nation, soon after the outcome was announced.

England's last lady leader was another Conservative politician, Margaret Thatcher, who was in office in the years between 1979 and 1990.

