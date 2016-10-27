» 
Trump:won't attemp to sue due to accusations of sexual misconduct

Trump denies accusations of sexual misconduct but won't vow to sue

Donald Trump is denying the accounts of at least a dozen women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. But the lawsuit-loving businessman is no longer committed to suing them.
“Let’s not waste any more time. These stories were fabricated. They’re total lies,” Trump told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an interview that aired Thursday.
“So you’re gonna go through with the lawsuit?” Stephanopoulos asked.
“We’ll find out. Let’s see what happens with the election. We’re going to find out,” Trump responded to Stephanopoulos. "You shouldn't be wasting time."
At an event in Gettysburg, Pa., last weekend, Trump vowed to sue all of his accusers.
"Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign," Trump said at the time. "Total fabrication. The events never happened — never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over."
Trump also repeated the statement in Thursday's interview that he wouldn’t commit to accepting the results of the election if he were to lose.
‘I’ve said it a million times. I’ll make that decision at the right time, I mean don’t worry about it,” Trump said. “But we have a rigged system.”

