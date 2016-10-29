» 
»
 

Truth of Acupuncture is a New Hope for People Seeking Treatments

Alternative medicine has become much more popular in the West in recent years. It seems that people are becoming increasingly worried about the side effects of drugs, and are turning to treatments such as....

 

The person who takes medicine must recover twice, once from the disease and once from the medicine." William Osler, M.D

"If all the medicine in the world were thrown into the sea, it would be bad for the fish and good for humanity" O.W. Holmes, (Professor of Medicine Harvard University)

Alternative medicine has become much more popular in the West in recent years. It seems that people are becoming increasingly worried about the side effects of drugs, and are turning to treatments such as homeopathy, osteopathy, yoga, reflexology and acupuncture to complement, or sometimes even replace, Western medicine.

An event in my life three or four years ago made me examine my own attitudes towards alternative medicine. After suffering from insomnia for a few months, I was feeling mentally and physically exhausted. A trip to my GP, and attempts at self-medication with nightly doses of Guinness and whisky, failed to bring any relief from my condition. My friend Tony, who was studying acupuncture at a college near London at the time, suggested that I visit an acupuncturist. Since I have a healthy fear of needles from waiting in line for vaccinations in gloomy school corridors, I was reluctant to take his advice, but by this time I was so tired that I was prepared to try almost anything.

I made an appointment with the only acupuncturist in my area, and after another nearly sleepless night, turned up at his room in the local alternative health centre the following morning. After taking my pulse, looking at my tongue, and asking a few questions about my diet and lifestyle, the acupuncturist correctly deduced that I was worn-out (I found this extremely impressive since he hadn’t asked me why I had come to see him.) He then inserted a needle in my right foot between my first and second toe, and, despite my anxiety, I fell asleep immediately. At the time I considered the whole experience to be close to a miracle.

What is acupuncture?
Acupuncture is based on the idea that energy flows through the human body along 12 lines or meridians. These meridians end up at organs in the body, and illness is the result of a blockage of the energy flow to these organs. To remove the blockage, an acupuncturist inserts very fine needles into the body at points along the meridians. This stimulates the flow of energy, and restores the patient’s health.

What is the history of acupuncture? Traditional Chinese medicine has been practised for around 3000 years in the Far East, but is relatively recent in the West, and acupuncture only really became well-known in the West in the 1970s as people began to travel more frequently between the two areas of the world.

A significant event in the history of acupuncture came in 1971, when a journalist from the New York Times had his appendix removed in China, when on a trip to the country with Henry Kissinger, the Secretary of State for the USA. Surgeons used acupuncture to deaden the pain of the operation, which greatly impressed Kissinger.

Although at first doctors in the West were often sceptical of the medical value of acupuncture, in the last few years it has become more established as an alternative to Western medical treatments, since clinical tests have shown that acupuncture is effective for a number of conditions.

What can acupuncture be used to treat?
In the Far East acupuncture is used to treat a wide range of complaints, and is also used as a preventative medicine, since it is thought to increase the body’s resistance to infection. In the West, the treatment is often used to relieve headaches, dental pain, back pain, and arthritis, and to treat depression, asthma, stress, high blood pressure and anxiety.

Who uses acupuncture?
Since acupuncture is known to be effective against pain, it is not surprising that many sportspeople have experimented with acupuncture when fighting injury. Martina Hingis, the famous tennis player, had a wrist injury cured through treatment, and English Premier Division football club Bolton Wanderers employ an acupuncturist to keep their squad in good physical condition. While in Korea for the World Cup in 2002, soojichim, a Korean form of acupuncture, was very popular with the German football team.

Cherie Blair, a well-known human rights lawyer, and the wife of the British Prime Minister, was recently spotted wearing an acupuncture needle in her ear, suggesting that she uses the treatment to cope with stress. The Queen of England is also interested in acupuncture, although she doesn’t use the treatment herself – she and many of her family rely on another alternative medical treatment, homeopathy, to keep them healthy.

What are the risks?
Finally, if you do decide to visit an acupuncturist, it is important that you check that they are qualified and registered to practise acupuncture. In the past some people have experienced allergic reactions, broken needles and even punctured lungs while being treated, although this is very uncommon.

Highland County Press -
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter WRITE YOUR COMMENT
Health
Magnesium may bring down pulse

Magnesium may bring down pulse
Truth of Acupuncture is a New Hope for People Seeking Treatments

Truth of Acupuncture is a New Hope for People Seeking Treatments
Treatments to Somnipathy ,in Other Words Sleep Disorder

Treatments to Somnipathy ,in Other Words Sleep Disorder
Memory loss is expected to triple by 2050 in the US

Memory loss is expected to triple by 2050 in the US
Great news for ladies! Walnuts reduce the risk of becoming frail

Great news for ladies! Walnuts reduce the risk of becoming frail
Antidepressants, found ineffective for children, may be harmful

Antidepressants, found ineffective for children, may be harmful
It happened: Antibiotic-resistant bacteria has developed

It happened: Antibiotic-resistant bacteria has developed
Vaccine against cancer takes a positive step

Vaccine against cancer takes a positive step
Salt fights, cut the intake but what about the industry?

Salt fights, cut the intake but what about the industry?

Comments (2)

Marron :
There is no place for acupuncture in 21st century medicine. It is an elaborate placebo that fails when tested in rigorously conducted clinical trials (as it works only as well as Sham acupuncture). It was dropped in the UK by the National Institute for Clinical Excellence this year. http://www.dcscience.net/2016/03/24/nice-rejects-acupuncture-for-low-back-pain/
10/30/2016 10:00:43 PM
Marron :
The World Health Organization (WHO), which formerly endorsed acupuncture, when challenged by evidence from the Cochrane Collaborative, took down its website on acupuncture. Acupuncture is a placebo. Interestingly and importantly its popularity in China has decreased remarkably. Since the early 20th century, the number of TCM practitioners in China has dropped from 800,000 to 270,000. A 2016 review on acupuncture can be read here: http://www.scienceinmedicine.org.au/images/pdf/acupuncturereview.pdf
10/30/2016 10:09:00 PM

Write Your Comment

* All fields are required.
: *
: *
: *
Verification : *

TOP STORIES

"Titi Pierce" gets Ellen DeGeneres on hot water she is to be sued
Car bomb attack kills at least 6 Jordanian officers
10 cities will host UEFA EURO 2016 France steps up security
Sony's premium cell phone will be accessible from 23 June
Truth of Acupuncture is a New Hope for People Seeking Treatments
Lightning in India: Media reports put the death toll about 100
You can watch 360-degree vidoes on Twitter during NBA Finals
How many pyramids of the world do you know?
Theresa May is to become the 2nd lady PM in Britain
Antarctic ozone layer shows the signs of recovery

LATEST NEWS