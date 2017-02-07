» 
 

Twitter takes new measures against abusive tweets

In order to limit the abuse on the platform, Twitter has announced three changes. Measures include filtering search results, reducing visibility of ‘low-quality’ tweets and keeping tabs on banned or muted users.

Twitter rolls out main changes on its platform to limit the abuse on the network after the heavy criticism about harassment. The changes include identification of people who have been permanently suspended. By this way they can not be able to create new accounts.

The users will reach safer search results and the new measures will remove tweets from blocked or muted accounts and remove sensitive content. Platform will not remove the tweets, it will be possible for the users to control whether or not they want to see the tweets. Twitter is working to identify and "collapse" potentially abusive and "low quality" replies to tweets.

