UK to extend voter registration period due to the glitch

Record demand is blamed to be the reason of the glitch at the system and Matt Hancock said the government would legislate to extend the cut-off until midnight on Thursday.

Britian is getting ready to vote EU membership on June 23rd over a million potential voters applied to register the system online. But the government said half of them tried to register on the final day and a computer glitch left people unable to sign up. Users also reported that they could not open the registration page.

A minister in the government department, Matt Hancock said that Britain will extend the voter registration period for its referendum on EU membership by 48 hours after a late surge in applications crashed a key website shortly before the Tuesday night deadline. "We think it is right to extend to midnight tomorrow (Thursday) to allow people who have not yet registered time to get the message that registration is still open and get themselves registered," he said.

According to the government's data website, 525,000 people applied to register during the day - 170,000 were aged 25 to 34, 132,000 under the age of 25 and 100,000 aged 35 to 44.

