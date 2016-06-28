» 
»
 

West Virginia flooding: State of emergency declared

Two men who were assumed dead when a camper was cleared away in hurrying waters amid the West Virginia surges were discovered alive, authorities said Monday as all the more substantial downpour fell on officially splashed parts of the state.

The revelation of the men brings down the loss of life to 23, authorities said. That number incorporates 20 bodies found and three individuals who are missing and assumed dead. The men were either outdoors or prepared to set up camp when the downpour began last Thursday, said Timothy Rock, representative for West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The left the greater part of their apparatus and their truck at the campground in the Blue Bend territory of the Monongahela National Forest in Greenbrier County, the hardest-hit zone, and got a ride out with another gathering.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Jan Cahill said the men simply left their assets at the campground and went home. Cahill additionally said the men were never on his office's assumed dead rundown.

The men were from the Bluefield region — around a two-hour drive from the campground. Rock and Cahill did not know their names.

The National Weather Service cautioned storms Monday could bring a half-creep of downpour or more in a few zones desolated by flooding, including Greenbrier, Kanawha and Nicholas regions.

Highland County Press -
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter WRITE YOUR COMMENT
World
How many pyramids of the world do you know?

How many pyramids of the world do you know?
Unusual Sites on the World Heritage List

Unusual Sites on the World Heritage List
The Symbols Known As a Sign of PEACE all over the World

The Symbols Known As a Sign of PEACE all over the World
History of Saint Patrick's Day: Why is it so important ?

History of Saint Patrick's Day: Why is it so important ?
3 Months More in SCHENGEN

3 Months More in SCHENGEN
Theresa May is to become the 2nd lady PM in Britain

Theresa May is to become the 2nd lady PM in Britain
Shanika Minor, on FBI '10 Most Wanted' list, is captured in N.C.

Shanika Minor, on FBI '10 Most Wanted' list, is captured in N.C.
West Virginia flooding: State of emergency declared

West Virginia flooding: State of emergency declared
Florida Officials are sure the gator has been killed

Florida Officials are sure the gator has been killed
Lightning in India: Media reports put the death toll about 100

Lightning in India: Media reports put the death toll about 100
Car bomb attack kills at least 6 Jordanian officers

Car bomb attack kills at least 6 Jordanian officers
UK to extend voter registration period due to the glitch

UK to extend voter registration period due to the glitch

Comments (0)

There is no comment.

Write Your Comment

* All fields are required.
: *
: *
: *
Verification : *

TOP STORIES

"Titi Pierce" gets Ellen DeGeneres on hot water she is to be sued
Car bomb attack kills at least 6 Jordanian officers
10 cities will host UEFA EURO 2016 France steps up security
Sony's premium cell phone will be accessible from 23 June
Truth of Acupuncture is a New Hope for People Seeking Treatments
Lightning in India: Media reports put the death toll about 100
You can watch 360-degree vidoes on Twitter during NBA Finals
How many pyramids of the world do you know?
Theresa May is to become the 2nd lady PM in Britain
Antarctic ozone layer shows the signs of recovery

LATEST NEWS