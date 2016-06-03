» 
You can watch 360-degree vidoes on Twitter during NBA Finals

As Facebook and Youtube have been doing for some time, now Twitter will offer 360-degree videos, which will be shot with Samsung Gear 360 camera.

It is known that Twitter will offer more immersive views and at the social platform you will be able to watch pre-game and post-game content. Partnered with NBA and Korean company Samsung, social network Twitter will roll out exclusive videos shot with Gear 360.

The videos are expected to show all the content of The NBA Finals, in which you can see such as warm-ups, on-court activity, etc. as well. Son when will we be able to watch 360-degree NBA Finals? On Thusday beginning with Game 1 of NBA Finals Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors tips off at 9 PM you will be able to watch the first video. In order to watch this “exclusive content” you will ve directed to a separate website away from Twitter app.

The partnership sees Twitter trying to take on rival Facebook that has already hosted native virtual reality videos on its platform. Last year, Twitter joined hands with NBA to create the NBA Finals Timeline where you could see related Tweets, commentary and expert analysis, plus exclusive video and Vines.

