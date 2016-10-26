ZOMBIES RELEASED

To avoid fainting, keep repeating 'It's only a movie...It's only a movie
Zombie horror movies are highly in demand these days. 10 New Zombie Horror Movies Released In 2016.
We just need more ZOMBIES! 2016 has given us a decent number of zombie horror movies to ease our Walking Dead addiction. Check out 10 zombie horror movies released in 2016 to scratch that bloodthirsty infected itch.
1. Pride and Prejudice and Zombies
The gentile world of darning and dinner parties is blasted into hell when a zombie outbreak destroys the tranquility of Jane Austen's England.
Released: February 5, 2016
2. Zoombies
A zombie virus infects the animals at a zoo. Faced with bloodthirsty giraffes and killer koalas, can the zoo staff escape in time?
Released: March 1, 2016
3. Summer Camp
When a summer camp gets hit by a terrible infection, the kids start to turn.
Released: March 18, 2016
4. Dead 7
When a horde of zombies invade the Wild West, it's down to members of '90s boybands to fight back.
Released: April 1, 2016
5. Pandemic
An epic virus has wiped out most of mankind. One woman records her journey to search for survivors in the deadly wasteland.
Released: April 1, 2016
6. Cell
Apocalypse is triggered by a mysterious phone signal that turns most of humanity into mindless killers.
Released: July 8, 2016
7. The Rezort
A Zombie outbreak wiped out thousands of people, thousands of grieving relatives. For those who can afford it, an all-out Zombie Safari shoot can be the perfect therapy...
Released: September 16, 2016
8. Zombies
Zombies, zombies, zombies, and the Candyman himself, Tony Todd. What could go wrong?
Released: September 30, 2016
9. Dead Rush
This pacy first-person take on the zombie genre is guaranteed to get pulses racing.
Released: 2016
10. Don't Grow Up
Everyone who reaches adulthood becomes a slavering zombie. It's never been a better time to follow the Peter Pan approach to maturity.
Released: 2016
BONUS: Patient Zero
When humanity are infected by a devastating viral pandemic, it's up to one man with a rare gift — the ability to speak the language of the diseased — to find a solution.
Released: Delayed until 2017
