ZOMBIES RELEASED

To avoid fainting, keep repeating 'It's only a movie...It's only a movie

Zombie horror movies are highly in demand these days. 10 New Zombie Horror Movies Released In 2016.

We just need more ZOMBIES! 2016 has given us a decent number of zombie horror movies to ease our Walking Dead addiction. Check out 10 zombie horror movies released in 2016 to scratch that bloodthirsty infected itch.

1. Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

The gentile world of darning and dinner parties is blasted into hell when a zombie outbreak destroys the tranquility of Jane Austen's England.

Released: February 5, 2016

Related horror movies: Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foGraEVNI0s





2. Zoombies

A zombie virus infects the animals at a zoo. Faced with bloodthirsty giraffes and killer koalas, can the zoo staff escape in time?

Released: March 1, 2016

Related horror movies: Zombeavers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s38ZFbMf9pQ

3. Summer Camp

When a summer camp gets hit by a terrible infection, the kids start to turn.

Released: March 18, 2016

Related horror movies: The Hive

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDZFR0Wiri0

4. Dead 7

When a horde of zombies invade the Wild West, it's down to members of '90s boybands to fight back.

Released: April 1, 2016

Related horror movies: Cowboys & Aliens



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gf5tZPycdk

5. Pandemic

An epic virus has wiped out most of mankind. One woman records her journey to search for survivors in the deadly wasteland.

Released: April 1, 2016

Related horror movies: The Devil's Playground, Doomsday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SllHJHiSwpo

6. Cell

Apocalypse is triggered by a mysterious phone signal that turns most of humanity into mindless killers.

Released: July 8, 2016

Related horror movies: Dreamcatcher, The Mist



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCns4w3GA9A

7. The Rezort

A Zombie outbreak wiped out thousands of people, thousands of grieving relatives. For those who can afford it, an all-out Zombie Safari shoot can be the perfect therapy...

Released: September 16, 2016

Related horror movies: The Breed, Westworld

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=the+rezort+trailer

8. Zombies

Zombies, zombies, zombies, and the Candyman himself, Tony Todd. What could go wrong?

Released: September 30, 2016

Related horror movies: 28 Weeks Later

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcGkgMgjbc8

9. Dead Rush

This pacy first-person take on the zombie genre is guaranteed to get pulses racing.

Released: 2016

Related horror movies: Hardcore Henry

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLtqQu3P1vs

10. Don't Grow Up

Everyone who reaches adulthood becomes a slavering zombie. It's never been a better time to follow the Peter Pan approach to maturity.

Released: 2016

Related horror movies: The Returned (well, OK, it's a French TV show, but it's great!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKAAw3NibJA

BONUS: Patient Zero

When humanity are infected by a devastating viral pandemic, it's up to one man with a rare gift — the ability to speak the language of the diseased — to find a solution.

Released: Delayed until 2017

Related horror movies: Contagion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uS0PrqFMjsk